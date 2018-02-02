WJZ WEATHER: Chilly Air Moving In Behind Friday Morning Moisture | Download The WJZ Weather App 
VENICE, Italy (WJZ) — Wow! Canals in Venice have dried up because of unusually low tides and very little rain.

This picture, taken Wednesday, shows one of the city’s trademark gondolas sitting on the muddy bottom of a dried up canal.

gettyimages 912704044 Venice Canals Dry Up Due To Unusually Low Tides, Little Rain

A gondola is seen tied up in Venice, near the Rialto bridge, on January 31, 2018, as exceptionally low tides have drained the lagoon city.
The unusually low tides caused a record low water measuring around 70 cm which caused problems to the water traffic in the historic center of Venice. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO SABADIN (Photo credit should read MARCO SABADIN/AFP/Getty Images)

