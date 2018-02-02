VENICE, Italy (WJZ) — Wow! Canals in Venice have dried up because of unusually low tides and very little rain.
This picture, taken Wednesday, shows one of the city’s trademark gondolas sitting on the muddy bottom of a dried up canal.
A gondola is seen tied up in Venice, near the Rialto bridge, on January 31, 2018, as exceptionally low tides have drained the lagoon city.
The unusually low tides caused a record low water measuring around 70 cm which caused problems to the water traffic in the historic center of Venice. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO SABADIN (Photo credit should read MARCO SABADIN/AFP/Getty Images)
