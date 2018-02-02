BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter was flown to Shock Trauma Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with others in Easton near the Miles River shortly before 5 p.m. when a dead goose fell from the sky, knocked unconscious and caused him head and facial injuries.
Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local EMS responded to the scene.
Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to drive the victim by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.
His current condition is not known.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Karma! If the hunter was too stupid to get out of the way of a falling goose, he deserves his trip to the hospital, just for being an imbecile.
He should have ducked.
So many ugly, liberal comments on here. Many people like my father hunt for food. Chances are, this guy was hunting for that reason. Nobody wants to eat hormone infused meat from the store. I hope this man recovers. What a freak accident.
Chalk up one for the geese!
Gives me Goose bumps just thinking about it
Until you stop eating each and everyone of you are killing something. It just comes down to who kills your food.
Sounds like one of the geese had a heart attack. No stent was available in time.
Back in school we had “Duck Drills”…
Duck! Duck! Goose!
LOOK OUT!!! Kamikaze Geese
Karama