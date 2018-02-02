WJZ WEATHER: Chilly Air Moving In Behind Friday Morning Moisture | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Maryland Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter was flown to Shock Trauma Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with others in Easton near the Miles River shortly before 5 p.m. when a dead goose fell from the sky, knocked unconscious and caused him head and facial injuries.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local EMS responded to the scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to drive the victim by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.

His current condition is not known.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (16)
  1. Joe Daigle says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Karma! If the hunter was too stupid to get out of the way of a falling goose, he deserves his trip to the hospital, just for being an imbecile.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Highmount19 (@MT6200elev) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

    He should have ducked.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Lana Jane says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:07 am

    So many ugly, liberal comments on here. Many people like my father hunt for food. Chances are, this guy was hunting for that reason. Nobody wants to eat hormone infused meat from the store. I hope this man recovers. What a freak accident.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Sandra Isrow (@Pro_Trump71) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Chalk up one for the geese!

    Reply Report comment
  5. Myron Christopherson says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Gives me Goose bumps just thinking about it

    Reply Report comment
  6. Jinx Fogle says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Until you stop eating each and everyone of you are killing something. It just comes down to who kills your food.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Larry Stimely says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Sounds like one of the geese had a heart attack. No stent was available in time.

    Reply Report comment
  8. Doug Day says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Back in school we had “Duck Drills”…

    Reply Report comment
  9. Terry Stanton (@stantonium) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Duck! Duck! Goose!

    Reply Report comment
  10. David Burgess says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:50 am

    LOOK OUT!!! Kamikaze Geese

    Reply Report comment
  11. WOLFGANG (@Sierra_Bound) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Karama

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch