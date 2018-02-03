WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Chance Of Wintry Mix Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old man in Baltimore last week, authorities say.

According to police, Anthony Alston has been charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing an unidentified man.

Baltimore City Police say officers responded to the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court on Jan. 24 after hearing gunshots. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Alston was arrested for the murder on Friday.

