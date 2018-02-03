BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are out in full force this Super Bowl weekend reminding drivers to stay sober or get pulled over.

Law enforcement agencies across the region are teaming up with state troopers to drive home a message.

“If you are going to drink, don’t drive. If you are going to drive, don’t drink. Drink responsibly this weekend,” says Ron Synder, Maryland State Police spokesperson.

As people make plans to celebrate, police want those plans to include a designated driver.

“We want to make sure we are taking every precaution that we have people safe out on the roads and that everyone gets home safely to their loved ones at the end of the game,” Synder said.

The state police impaired driving reduction effort team, known as the SPIDRE Team, will be patrolling the roads as well to keep an eye out for dangerous behavior.

“Anything they can do to keep the drunks off the road is a plus. You know, there are a lot of crazy people out there and this is a really good reason for them to get out of hand,” Baltimore resident Wayne Flohr said.

Authorities say there will be extra officers working to protect the community, reassuring the public that impaired driving will not be tolerated.

“It keeps everyone safe. Families shouldn’t have to grieve because someone was out here reckless and wasn’t responsible and took the life of someone else because they weren’t responsible,” Rochelle Simmons of Baltimore said.

Since the SPIDRE Team started in 2013, they have made more than 2,500 DUI arrests. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there are roughly 7,800 impaired driving crashes each year statewide.

