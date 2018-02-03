BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing Middle River teen who was last seen Thursday.
Baltimore County police say 15-year-old Jordan Joseph Jones was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Lanoitan Road.
Jones is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Detectives say he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
If anyone has information about Jordan Jones, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
