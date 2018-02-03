BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Authorities say seven suspects have been arrested after the driver of a stolen van led police on a chase in Carroll County.

A Maryland State Police trooper attempted to pull the 2012 Toyota Sienna van over for going 25 mph over the speed limit around 4 p.m. Saturday on Route 140 near Market Street. The driver refused to pull over and went on to the shoulder to bypass cars.

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy used stop sticks that the van ran over near Kays Mill Rd. The suspect continued to drive with two flat tires and finally stopped near Old Gamber Roadd after driving through a shopping center parking lot.

Police arrested all seven people after the group attempted to run from the scene.

All seven were in custody Saturday night and were interviewed at the Westminster Barrack. Troopers have not yet determined which of those in custody will be charged and what those charges will be.

