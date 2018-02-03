WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Chance Of Wintry Mix Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will likely move through Baltimore after lunchtime.

Thanks to temperatures climbing to near 40 in the afternoon, the precipitation will change over to plain rain by the early evening.

As far as accumulations, they will be on the low end.

Snow and sleet totals should stay at half an inch or less.

Glaze ice accumulation from freezing rain will likely be a tenth of an inch or less.

If you have plans to be out and about, be aware that the streets will likely be slick.

