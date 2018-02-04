WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Wintry Mix Covers Region | Download The WJZ Weather App 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The coldest Super Bowl Sunday won’t be felt inside cozy U.S. Bank Stadium.

The overnight temperature in Minneapolis reached minus-6 degrees and was up to 2 degrees around four hours before kickoff between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

The coldest previous range was the Detroit Super Bowl in 1982, with a low of 5 degrees and a high of 16 when it was played at the Silverdome. There was a chance for the Minneapolis high to reach 5 on Sunday.

When the Super Bowl was in Minnesota at the Metrodome in 1992, the outside temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees. That’s the average high here for Feb. 4.

The coldest outdoor game in Super Bowl history was in New Orleans at Tulane Stadium in 1972, when the kickoff temperature was 39 degrees.

