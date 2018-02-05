BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A Maryland lawmaker will soon propose a bill banning tackle football for children under the age of 14, WTOP reports.

Del. Terri Hill, a Maryland House of Delegates member representing Baltimore and Howard Counties, is a medical doctor and sits on the Health and Government Operations Committee.

She tells WTOP the new bill, expected to be finalized this week, goes hand in hand with another measure that she introduced this session, which would require someone who has completed concussion risk and management training or is a licensed health care provider to be responsible for on–site management of all concussion and head injuries during football practices and games.

In the last several years, research about brain injuries related to football has dominated headlines.

After years of denials, the NFL has acknowledged a link between head blows and brain disease and agreed in 2015 to a $1 billion settlement with former players.

A similar bill to Hill’s, which would ban organized tackle football for Illinois children younger than 12, was introduced by lawmakers there last month.

The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE is named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after he killed himself at the age of 50. Duerson shot himself in the chest so his brain could be studied for signs of the disease that has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma.

CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative disease known to cause memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive difficulties in football players, members of the military and others who have endured repeated head trauma. It can only be diagnosed after death.

Researchers believe the severity of CTE symptoms is increased for those who began playing football at a younger age.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

