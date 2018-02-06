BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doritos is receiving backlash on Twitter after the CEO of PepsiCo announced an idea for “Lady Doritos.”

In an interview with WYNC’s Freakonomics podcast, CEO Indra Nooyi said they were considering making chips that don’t crunch as loudly and that will have less of the flavor will rub off.

She claimed women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

After facing accusations of being sexist, the company announced that they have scrapped the idea and won’t be moving forward with it.

We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

