BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local man has been indicted on human trafficking charges after police say he recruited a 15-year-old girl and used her for prostitution.

25-year-old Ryan Russell Parks, aka Dinero, has been charged with human trafficking of a minor, prostitution, third-degree sex offense, and several other charges.

The investigation into Parks began in November 2017, when the 15-year-old girl was found at a Woodlawn motel.

Police say Parks recruited the girl through social media, and “lured” her to Baltimore to use her as a prostitute.

Maryland State Police investigators believe Parks may have trafficked other victims.

Anyone with additional information on this suspect or possible victims is asked to call investigators at (800) 637-5437.

