WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory To Go Into Effect Overnight; Possible Freezing Rain | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:human trafficking, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local man has been indicted on human trafficking charges after police say he recruited a 15-year-old girl and used her for prostitution.

25-year-old Ryan Russell Parks, aka Dinero, has been charged with human trafficking of a minor, prostitution, third-degree sex offense, and several other charges.

The investigation into Parks began in November 2017, when the 15-year-old girl was found at a Woodlawn motel.

Police say Parks recruited the girl through social media, and “lured” her to Baltimore to use her as a prostitute.

Maryland State Police investigators believe Parks may have trafficked other victims.

Anyone with additional information on this suspect or possible victims is asked to call investigators at (800) 637-5437.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch