BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jadalen Naomi Driessen was last seen in the unit block of Kilbeggan Green in Nottingham on Jan. 16 when she left home.

She is described as a 5’2″, 100-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the Driessen’s whereabouts is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

