BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Jadalen Naomi Driessen was last seen in the unit block of Kilbeggan Green in Nottingham on Jan. 16 when she left home.
She is described as a 5’2″, 100-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the Driessen’s whereabouts is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook