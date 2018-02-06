(CNN) — Leave it to Sarah Silverman to make a joke of her breakup.

The comedian tweeted Monday that she has split with actor Michael Sheen.

“The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas,” Silverman tweeted. “I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it.”

She went on to say that there was no fight, just a great deal of distance.

“We just live in different countries & it got hard,” she wrote. “Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?'”

The couple met on the set of Sheen’s Showtime series “Masters of Sex” and were together for four years.

In June, Silverman talked about their long-distance relationship in an interview with ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show.

“I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we’re apart by oceans,” she said. “One ocean. I’m not really sure.”

She explained that Sheen had stayed in the United States to be near his daughter Lily, but moved back to the United Kingdom once the 18-year-old headed off to college at New York University.

“And he really has a calling to — you know how I’m like, kind of politically active,” she said. “Well he wants to be, and he needs to be home to do that, so he’s there a lot. And then we just long for each other and we see each other and we love each other.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook