BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges in the death of his grandmother as well as the assault of his mother and sister, police say.

Joel Johnson-Liphart was indicted with involuntary manslaughter on Friday for the assault of 72-year-old Doreatha Hoagland. He was also charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment for attacking his 45-year-old mother and 24-year-old sister.

Anne Arundel County Police respond to an assault at a home in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue in Arnold, Maryland, on Oct. 8, 2017 around 6:40 p.m. The victims told police Johnson-Liphart got into an argument and began assaulting his family members.

Hoagland suffered an injury to her face while Johnson-Liphart had a hand injury. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she died more than two weeks later on Oct. 23.

Police obtained a warrant on Oct. 26 and arrested Johnson-Liphart. He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and was sent to Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Towson.

Hoagland’s death was ruled a homicide on Jan. 20 following an autopsy.

