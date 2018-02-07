WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freezing Rain, Sleet Causing School Closures, Accidents In Maryland | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays
BOSTON (AP) — For $3,000, patrons at one Boston restaurant can order a burger that comes with an engagement ring on the side.

Pauli’s, in the city’s North End, says with 48-hours’ notice, the restaurant’s Big Boy burger will arrive with a 7/8 carat Neil Lane ring nestled in the bun. The ring will come framed with round diamonds and a 14 karat gold band.

The restaurant says the burger is part of a Valentine’s Day special.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker says there are no confirmed orders so far, but there are several “very interested” people.

