Filed Under:Baltimore Police racketeering case, Daniel Hersl, Marcus Taylor

BALTIMORE (WJZAP) — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to make their closing arguments in the trial of two Baltimore detectives fighting racketeering and robbery charges. The case involves one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys for Detectives Marcus Taylor and Daniel Hersl rested their cases Tuesday. Both defendants declined to testify.

The jury trial has been fueled by testimony from disgraced ex-detectives. Four of six former Baltimore detectives who pleaded guilty have testified for the government, providing jaw-dropping revelations about their time on a disbanded police unit.

They have admitted to breaking into homes, stealing cash, and staging fictitious crime scenes to cover their tracks.

The scandal comes as a monitoring team is overseeing court-ordered reforms under a consent decree reached between Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

