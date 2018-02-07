BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Southwest Airlines plane nearly went off the runway Wednesday morning as it was set to depart from BWI Airport.
The flight was set to go to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and as it was heading out for departure just after 10 a.m., the aircraft slid and stopped near the edge of the taxiway.
No injuries were reported, and the passengers were taken off the plane, before going back to the airport terminal.
Crews are working to determine the cause of this incident
