BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Southwest Airlines plane nearly went off the runway Wednesday morning as it was set to depart from BWI Airport.

The flight was set to go to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and as it was heading out for departure just after 10 a.m., the aircraft slid and stopped near the edge of the taxiway.

No injuries were reported, and the passengers were taken off the plane, before going back to the airport terminal.

Crews are working to determine the cause of this incident

PHOTO: A #WJZ viewer tells us there are still fire trucks on the scene. @BWI_Airport says @SouthwestAir flight 906 to Jamaica did NOT leave the runway. Around 10am, as the plane was taxiing for departure, it turned and stopped. No injuries. Everyone evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Ei3GJSWK1w — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 7, 2018

