BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If you’re in the market for a new car, you may want to check out the 2018 Motor Trend International Auto Show in Baltimore.

It’s a car lover’s playground, 500 new cars are parked at the Baltimore Convention Center with experts at every station to answer your auto questions.

“It’s nothing like being around the boy toys I use to play with as Match Box Cars,” Auto Show guest Robert Williams said. “Whether you are looking for something for the family or sporty for you–there’s something for everyone.”

The event aims to fascinate and educate consumers as they navigate their way across the showroom.

“You can find it here, if you can’t find it here, it doesn’t exist,” auto specialist Tom Voelk said.

With hundred of options, there’s a car for every budget and lifestyle.

“Great place to bring the family–kids can get in we–encourage everybody to get into every car in this place–get in crawl around,” said Peter Kitzmiller of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

Some may wonder what makes a luxury car so expensive.

“It takes 60 stations for your car to be hand built, you can equate that to art, or anything custom built,” said Rolls-Royce brand manager Brendan Pinto.

From the high-end brands to the more affordable options, some models may even surprise you.

“The Genesis G-90, competes against the Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 Series, but thousands of dollars less if that doesn’t open your eyes, nothing will,” Voelk said.

“That BMW i8, it’s going to be on my Christmas wish list next year,” Williams said.

About 40 different models are available to test drive outside of the convention center.

The show runs through Sunday.

