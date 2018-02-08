BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say homicide detectives are becoming increasingly concerned about the well-being of a vulnerable adult who left his nursing home on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Nathaniel Davis, 66, is 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, and is bald. His nursing home is in the 1500 block of Frederick Road in Catonsville. He left there around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

While he does not suffer from any significant medical, physical, or cognitive conditions it is uncommon for him not to return home, police say.

Anyone who may have seen Davis or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

