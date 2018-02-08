Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say homicide detectives are becoming increasingly concerned about the well-being of a vulnerable adult who left his nursing home on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Nathaniel Davis, 66, is 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, and is bald. His nursing home is in the 1500 block of Frederick Road in Catonsville. He left there around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

While he does not suffer from any significant medical, physical, or cognitive conditions it is uncommon for him not to return home, police say.

Anyone who may have seen Davis or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch