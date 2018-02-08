BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Days after surgery for skin cancer spots, Gov. Larry Hogan attended an event to talk about the importance of protecting yourself.

Gov. Hogan’s skin cancer surgery came just days before an already-scheduled skin cancer screening event in Annapolis.

In 2015, Hogan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, but says the skin cancer is unrelated.

“It was about a three-hour surgery and they went back a couple times and everything’s completely gone. The prognosis is i’m 100 percent cancer free once again,” he told reporters Thursday.

At Thursday’s cancer screening event in the house office building, the governor was a living example of the importance of sunscreen.

“I want to encourage everyone to regularly get checked from their dermatologist and really use sun screen which I didn’t follow that advice and that’s why I ended up under the knife,” he said. “It’s something very common, there are multiple kinds of skin cancer and getting checked out early is the key and staying out of the sun or putting on sunscreen–unlike me.”

And he said wear a hat.

One in five Americans is likely to develop some form of skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.

