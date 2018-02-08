By Pat Warren
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Skin Cancer Prevention

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Days after surgery for skin cancer spots, Gov. Larry Hogan attended an event to talk about the importance of protecting yourself.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan Shows Off Scars After Surgery To Remove Cancer

Gov. Hogan’s skin cancer surgery came just days before an already-scheduled skin cancer screening event in Annapolis.

In 2015, Hogan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, but says the skin cancer is unrelated.

“It was about a three-hour surgery and they went back a couple times and everything’s completely gone. The prognosis is i’m 100 percent cancer free once again,” he told reporters Thursday.

At Thursday’s cancer screening event in the house office building, the governor was a living example of the importance of sunscreen.

“I want to encourage everyone to regularly get checked from their dermatologist and really use sun screen which I didn’t follow that advice and that’s why I ended up under the knife,” he said. “It’s something very common, there are multiple kinds of skin cancer and getting checked out early is the key and staying out of the sun or putting on sunscreen–unlike me.”

And he said wear a hat.

One in five Americans is likely to develop some form of skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch