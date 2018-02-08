Filed Under:Local TV, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a wet day with periods of freezing rain and rain, the region was left with the possibility of some black ice overnight, as temperatures dropped well below freezing.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says a nice breezy overnight dried out a lot of the area. Most roads had a chance to dry out, thanks to a strong northwest wind that can gust over 20 mph. Any areas of standing water, however, can freeze and that can cause hidden icy spots in some regions.

Caution is highly advised once again on the roads Thursday morning.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch