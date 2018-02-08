BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a wet day with periods of freezing rain and rain, the region was left with the possibility of some black ice overnight, as temperatures dropped well below freezing.
WJZ’s Marty Bass says a nice breezy overnight dried out a lot of the area. Most roads had a chance to dry out, thanks to a strong northwest wind that can gust over 20 mph. Any areas of standing water, however, can freeze and that can cause hidden icy spots in some regions.
Caution is highly advised once again on the roads Thursday morning.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook