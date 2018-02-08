BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is reaching out to the hundreds of customers who received water bills that were tens of thousands of dollars higher than they were supposed to be.
566 customers were sent erroneous inflated bills, and the department says most were for more than $50,000. This was caused by a problem with a software update.
The inflated bills were reportedly only sent to customers who had breached payment plans.
DPW has stopped sending out water bills until the problem is fixed.
“This is not acceptable, and I am insisting we strengthen our billing safeguards,” said DPW Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E. “I have directed staff to send letters to all those customers affected by this error, and to make direct contact in every case possible.
