BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland ranks No. 1 for the number of millionaires per capita for the sixth year in a row, according to the Wealth and Affluent Monitor, published annually by the Phoenix Marketing International research firm.
Nationwide, the total number of millionaires increased by 6 percent to 7.2 million households. The number of multimillionaires — those with $5 million or more — grew even more last year, increasing by 8 percent to more than 1.1 million people.
- 1. Maryland
- 2. New Jersey
- 3. Connecticut
- 4. Hawaii
- 5. Alaska
- 6. Massachusetts
- 7. New Hampshire
- 8. Virginia
- 9. Delaware
- 10. California
