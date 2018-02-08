Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, millionaires

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland ranks No. 1 for the number of millionaires per capita for the sixth year in a row, according to the Wealth and Affluent Monitor, published annually by the Phoenix Marketing International research firm.

Nationwide, the total number of millionaires increased by 6 percent to 7.2 million households. The number of multimillionaires — those with $5 million or more — grew even more last year, increasing by 8 percent to more than 1.1 million people.

  • 1. Maryland
  • 2. New Jersey
  • 3. Connecticut
  • 4. Hawaii
  • 5. Alaska
  • 6. Massachusetts
  • 7. New Hampshire
  • 8. Virginia
  • 9. Delaware
  • 10. California

