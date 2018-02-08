BALTIMORE (WJZ)– During winters where our region has blizzards, it’s easy to understand why school districts scramble to get in all 180 days of instruction.

This year in Maryland, rain and ice have been keeping schools closed.

Kimberly Canada and her Baltimore City freshman daughter Alyssia are tired of the late starts and half days. With flurries here and ice there, school calendars have been upended.

Harford County has three snow days left. Cecil and Frederick Counties have two left. Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties only have one day remaining, while Baltimore has none.

Howard County schools officials say April 4, 5, and 6 and a half-day on May 18 will be the makeup days for the district.

Four counties on the Eastern Shore have also used up all of their snow days and have petitioned the State for waivers.

When Gov. Larry Hogan mandated that schools reopen after Labor Day and close by June 15, districts responded by cutting days during Spring Break.

Without much cushion to make for extra days, districts can ask the state to make President’s Day a school day, cut more from Spring Break, cut teacher education days, extend school if they can or ask the State for a waiver.

“They can take away President’s Day,” Canada said.

“They could ask the state to forgive it but I think it’s still important for the teachers to get their Professional Development Day’s,” said Harford County parent Jocilyn Harris.

So far the City has extended its year by one day and St. Mary’s County has been denied its request to offer fewer than 180 days.

The Maryland State School Board allowed Dorchester, Talbot and St. Mary’s Counties to open on President’s Day last week.

