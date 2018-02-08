BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland students are being urged to shelter in place after an off-campus robbery.
It happened in the 8800 block of 36th Place.
Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the University of Maryland Police Department have responded, and are looking for a suspect near the Chesapeake Building on Paint Branch Drive.
The suspect is described as an armed black male wearing a hoodie.
WJZ’s Devin Bartollotta is on route to the scene.
