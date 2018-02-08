Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was certainly a mess. But last night, after moisture had passed, the breeze picked up and significant drying took place overnight. We had very real fear that area wide icing could occur, a redo of Monday morning if you will. But that simply did not happen!!  We dried out before the commute even began and now a run of fine Winter weather comes our way.

The normal day time high will move to 44° tomorrow. The normal overnight low is 26°. The chilliest night temperature we see is Monday night at 30°. The chilliest daytime high we see is tomorrow’s normal 44°. There is NO snow in the five day just some rain Saturday night into Sunday.

This forecast period ends at mid-month. Still lots of potential Winter weather waiting to, maybe, come our way. But let’s not bury the lead, for the next five days nothing too upsetting in the forecast!!

MB!

