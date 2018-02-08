BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A dry sunny but chilly day with a high of only 35, which is 8 degrees below average.
Warmer air and some clouds will develop tomorrow as we reach the low 40’s. More clouds and warmer temperatures will dominate our weekend.
Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move in by Saturday and continue into Sunday. One to perhaps two inches may fall, which will help put a nice dent in our current rain deficit.
Enjoy the weekend regardless!
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk