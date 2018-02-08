By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A dry sunny but chilly day with a high of only 35, which is 8 degrees below average.

Warmer air and some clouds will develop tomorrow as we reach the low 40’s. More clouds and warmer temperatures will dominate our weekend.

Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move in by Saturday and continue into Sunday. One to perhaps two inches may fall, which will help put a nice dent in our current rain deficit.

Enjoy the weekend regardless!

