BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Northeast Baltimore on Friday.
Fire crews responded to the two-and-a half story home in the 4800 block of Calumet Ave. around 9 p.m.
Baltimore City Fire tweeted firefighters were making “aggressive exterior attacks” to combat the blaze.
A person inside the home at the time was able to escape, and no injuries have been reported, fire officials say.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WJZ will have the latest on the fire at 11 p.m.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook