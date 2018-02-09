Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Person of interest, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities released an image Friday of a person of interest in an October shooting that left a man injured.

Baltimore police say on October 16, they responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Detectives say the 24-year-old man, who was being treated for a gun wound to his back, said he was shot in the area of Lanvale Street and Payson Street by an unknown suspect.

Investigators are attempting to identify the individual shown in the photograph.

west balto person of interest Police Release Photo Of Person Of Interest In October Shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

