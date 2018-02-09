BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very mild but wet weather is in store for this weekend.
Saturday should reach the low 50’s as rain develops during the day, and will continue at times into Monday.
It will really warm up on Sunday, and in many places, we can reach 60 degrees or better.
Rain amounts may reach over 2 inches in places, which will really help our current rain deficit.
It will cool down a bit early next week, then warm up again by mid-week.
