Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very mild but wet weather is in store for this weekend.

Saturday should reach the low 50’s as rain develops during the day, and will continue at times into Monday.

It will really warm up on Sunday, and in many places, we can reach 60 degrees or better.

Rain amounts may reach over 2 inches in places, which will really help our current rain deficit.

It will cool down a bit early next week, then warm up again by mid-week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch