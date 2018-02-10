BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two people are dead after a single-car crash on I-695 early Saturday morning.
Maryland State police say at about 2 a.m., they responded to the inner loop of I-695 near Reistertown Road, where they found a 2017 Hyundai with two individuals dead inside.
Investigators say the vehicle struck a tree when the driver attempted to switch lanes to the Reistertown Road exit and lost control.
The identities of the deceased will be revealed once family members are notified.
Anyone who may have information about this accident is asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.
