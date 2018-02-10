BALTIMORE (CBS News)– Two police officers were fatally shot in Ohio on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting suspect was wounded in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital.

One officer was killed during the shooting and another died in surgery at Ohio State University Medical Center, a Westerville Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Crosswind Drive. Officers were responding to a 911 call at the address, and were fired upon when they arrived at the scene.

CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS posted images that showed multiple police cruisers at the scene. Westerville is located 15 miles north of Columbus.

“We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty,” the City of Westerville tweeted Saturday. “Please continue to follow back for more information.”

Sen. Kevin Bacon, R-Minerva Park, issued a statement offering condolences to the officers’ families.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Westerville officers, their friends, families and the Westerville Police Department at this difficult time,” Bacon said. “Now is one of those times and we — as a community — must rally behind the families and fellow officers.”

