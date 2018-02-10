BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation for heavy rain this weekend.

Rain is expected at 7 p.m. Saturday night through Sunday evening, according to WJZ’s Tim Williams.

Rain and mild temperatures moving in. High near 48°. Updates on #WJZ & #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/ObJ6yZluHw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 10, 2018

A slow moving front will lead to multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall from this evening through Sunday evening.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are likely, with localized amounts up to 3 inches possible.

The NWS says heavy rain may lead to flooding of streams and some rivers and high water may also develop in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook