BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation for heavy rain this weekend.
Rain is expected at 7 p.m. Saturday night through Sunday evening, according to WJZ’s Tim Williams.
A slow moving front will lead to multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall from this evening through Sunday evening.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are likely, with localized amounts up to 3 inches possible.
The NWS says heavy rain may lead to flooding of streams and some rivers and high water may also develop in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Tim WilliamsMeteorologist Tim Williams has the sort of engaging personality and poised self confidence that makes even viewers who don't like to get up on the...More from Tim Williams