WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch Issued Ahead Of Heavy Rain For The Weekend
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Flood Watch, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation for heavy rain this weekend.

Rain is expected at 7 p.m. Saturday night through Sunday evening, according to WJZ’s Tim Williams.

A slow moving front will lead to multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall from this evening through Sunday evening.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are likely, with localized amounts up to 3 inches possible.

The NWS says heavy rain may lead to flooding of streams and some rivers and high water may also develop in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

