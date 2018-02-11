WJZ WEATHERFlood Warning In Effect As Heavy Rain Covers Region | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar |
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 55-year-old woman.

Patricia Ann Thompson was last seen in the 1300 block of Glendale Road in Towson on Sunday afternoon wearing a red or pink winter coat.

She is described as a 5’6″, 115-pound white woman with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Police say she suffers from cognitive issues and may be confused. Also, she is not familiar with the Towson area.

Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

