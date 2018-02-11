BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the brunt of the rain has moved through Maryland, a few more showers are possible Sunday night and Monday morning.

If you’re on the roads overnight or early Monday, keep an eye out for patchy fog.

Sunday was gray and wet, but all the clouds didn’t stop temperatures from climbing well above average.

Baltimore hit a high of 67 degrees while the normal for this time of year is 44 degrees.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s and upper 30s Sunday night. Highs on Monday won’t be much higher than that. Low to mid-40s are expected for most of central Maryland.

After a hiatus this weekend, the sun will make an appearance after lunch on Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook