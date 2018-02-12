BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who police say is a member of the Dead Man Incorporated gang is now behind bars after he was arrested for trafficking guns in Maryland.

Dana A. Lank II has been charged with the illegal possession/sale of an assault weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a rifle/shotgun, and illegal possession of ammunition. He could also face additional charges.

The Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit and the Maryland State Apprehension Team began their investigation into Lank earlier this month after learning that he was involved in the illegal sale of guns.

Authorities later found that he was converting semi-automatic rifles to fully-automatic, and illegally selling regulated assault rifles.

Lank was stopped for a traffic violation in Wicomico County, and during a search of his vehicle, authorities report finding an SKS assault rifle.

That led investigators to serve search warrants at Lank’s home and a home in Berlin that was connected to Lank.

During their search, authorities report finding a modified, fully-automatic Heckler & Koch assault rifle, a sawed off shotgun, a .357 magnum revolver, a Grendle assault rifle with no serial number, various rifle and shotgun parts and five ammunition cans filled with rifle and shotgun rounds.

He is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

