BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to supporting ISIS is now one step closer to learning his punishment.

Mohamed Elshinawy pleaded guilty to charges of supporting ISIS and making false statements back in August 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Elshinawy was also looking to target federal buildings in Baltimore.

It’s one of several new details revealed in the sentencing phase for Elshinawy.

On Monday, federal prosecutors focused on seven statements made by Elshinawy that prove he was working with ISIS and had bigger plans in the works.

Federal prosecutors argued that Elshinawy was in fact a terrorist who had plans to carry out attacks here in the U.S.

According to prosecutors, Elshinawy was given the option by the terrorist group to either assassinate a Texas businessman, or plan an attack here in the U.S., where he would place a bomb that would “kill a lot of people.”

Prosecutors say Elshinawy received bomb making videos from the group, including how to build a peroxide bomb.

Elshinawy was also researching federal buildings in Baltimore, prosecutors said during the hearing Monday.

The statements were made as part of an agreement with Elshinawy, in which he would provide details that couldn’t be used against him.

But prosecutors now argue Elshinawy broke the agreement.

There are now seven statements they’re focused on as they try to get a terrorist enhancement added to the charges.

Lawyers for Elshinawy argued that the statements do not violate the agreement.

While lawyers admit Elshinawy was contacted by ISIS with the options, they say he never carried out any of the attacks, and there was never any evidence that a specific plan was ever in the works.

Both sides will be back in court Friday to argue if the terrorist enhancement will be added to the charges.

Formal sentencing in the case is tentatively set for March 9.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook