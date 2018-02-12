BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a suspect who stole packages from in front of a home, and is hoping the public can help them identify him.

The sheriff’s office was called about the theft on Sunday. The theft happened from a home in the 6700 block of Monroe Ave. in Eldersburg.

The victim told police he was expecting two packages, and when he contacted the delivery companies, they told him both had already been delivered.

He went back to review his home surveillance video, and saw the video of the suspect stealing the packages from his front porch.

After stealing the packages, the suspect was picked up by someone in a white Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call police (410) 386-5900, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.

