BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year, the “Barkus on Main” parade marched through Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday.
The dogs dressed up head to paw in purple, green, and gold hoping to win a prize for best costume.
The parade route was about 3-blocks and while some of the dog owners said it was a little cold, organizers were ready with hot chocolate to warm them up and keep them in good spirits.
The organizers also set up booths to give out information about how to protect pets around central Arkansas. The information included how to support local shelters, organizations, and foster centers.
