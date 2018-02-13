BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is FAT TUESDAY, the apex of Mardi Gras. Didn’t that sneak up on us? But think about it, Easter is early this year on April 1. Passover is early this year on March 31st. I point this out because those three events are sign posts to Spring.

Kind of like last weekend was the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf classic, and this Sunday is the “Great American Race”, the Daytona 500. Both events sign posts leading to Spring. Add in those warm temperatures we discussed yesterday, and life is good today.

(By the way we have, actually, moved the daytime high on Thursday up to 68° from 64°.)

Now here is why I am using these holidays, and sports events, as a timeline…simply put we are living like the proverbial “Fiddler on the Roof.” One wrong step and the high perch becomes a big tumble.

Valentine’s Day 2018 will go down as a warm one with a high of 58°. How many of you remember the snows we have had on Valentine’s Day, the BLIZZARD we have had on Valentine’s Day, and ice storms we have had on Valentine’s Day?

For those of you who are a bit younger, or have just moved to the Mid-Atlantic, let’s remember back in the mid 80’s when a huge snow event on Valentine’s Day shut the city down. Restaurants, candy shops, all businesses that look for the “love day shot in the arm” closed.

Governor, at that time, Harry Hughes declared the next Saturday, the 24th I think it was, Valentine’s Day in the state of Maryland to make up for the loss. And the people responded!! It was pretty cool to be honest.

Enjoy this week’s great outlook, but remember when it comes to weather, be it a February holiday or a June wedding, we are all just “Fiddler’s on the Roof” hoping for the best.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook