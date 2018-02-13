BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Designate Darryl De Sousa announced Tuesday that the appointment of Tom Cassella to deputy commissioner will no longer move forward.

This decision comes after leaked documents about complaints against Cassella were reported on by some local outlets.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said during a press conference Friday morning the leak of documents reported on by some local outlets was “illegal.”

The department did not reveal the origins of the documents or how they were leaked.

“He has a very unique skill set that I thought would be beneficial to the police department,” De Sousa said of Cassella at a press conference on Friday. “I did a subsequent background check and it was at that point… that I discovered something that made me slow down that process and reconsider.”

Commissioner-Designate Darryl De Sousa released the following statement:

Thomas Cassella and I have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the agency to not move forward with his appointment. Due to the extreme sensitivity of the content of personnel records, I am not at liberty to discuss the matter further. As I mentioned in my statement a few days ago, there is information on the document that was incorrect. I am currently working to address that issue. Personnel records are protected under the Maryland Public Information Act. The agency will continue to move forward. The delay in selection of a permanent Deputy Commissioner has no bearing on our mission to drive down violent crime. I’ll inform the community of my selection for the position of deputy commissioner in the near future. Until that time, Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte will oversee the operations bureau.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook