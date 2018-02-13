LOVE IS IN THE AIRWAVES: Can you guess who met their spouse here at WJZ? Click here for Jessica Kartalija's special Valentine's Day week series, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at WJZ love stories.

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A sunny, chilly start to the day, which ended with clouds and even a touch of sleet and light rain in a few spots.

We stayed around the upper 30’s most of the day, but much warmer air is on the way starting tomorrow.

For Valentine’s Day, we expect to get into the mid 50’s! We will have a chance of a shower by evening, with more chances later Thursday and again on Friday, but it will really warm up into the 60’s almost everywhere!

Cooler air will move in on Friday night and provide a chance of a rain or snow shower or two by Saturday. The sun should return by Sunday.

