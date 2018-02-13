BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A life-sized Arabian bride wedding cake costs $1 million and is considered one of the most expensive cakes in the world.

It was created by Debbie Wingham and is currently being showcased at the 2018 Dubai Bride Show.

The cake consisted of dozens of layers of sponge, 55 pounds of chocolate, and around 110 pounds of fondant. It took six people to carry the 260 pound cake.

The gown was decorated with 5,000 hand-cut fondant flowers and 10,000 edible pearls.

Arguably it’s most impressive decoration were the five large diamonds; each worth $200,000.

It took Wingham five days and over 1,000 eggs to create.

