BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore.
According to police, Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Frankford Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police say they located John Townes Jr., 56, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They say Townes Jr. was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
