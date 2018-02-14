BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Local businesses are cashing in on Valentine’s Day.

People typically show their affection with special gifts for loved ones.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend about $20 billion to express their love.

The special day is also one where stores see more male than female customers.

Love was in full bloom at Raimondi’s Florist shop in Baltimore County.

“I’m buying a dozen roses for my wife,” customer William Dawkins said.

Roses are the flower of choice for Valentine’s Day. Raimondi’s Florist orders more than 50,000 and they usually sell out by the end of the day.

“Most people have a partner or they have a mother or they have a grandmother or sister,” owner Paul Raimondi said.

Wednesday was also the busiest day since many customers wait until the last minute.

“Women plan ahead, men don’t, they think ‘today’s Valentine’s Day, I better get something or not go home without something,'” Raimondi said.

From ordering flowers to designing arrangements, it typically takes about two months to prepare for a holiday the big holiday.

Love is also on the menu at Rye Street Tavern in South Baltimore.

“It’s a special night, people that might not dine out on the weekend come out on Valentine’s Day. It’s a special day to give them that escape and special experience,” said general manager Patrick Petrides.

Rye Street Tavern began preparing a month prior. The chefs selected items you can only get on the holiday.

“Things like stone crab claws, for dessert, chocolate fondants and things that are really fun to share,” Petrides said.

Love is also keeping Rheb’s Candies in Southwest Baltimore extra busy.

“More people come through on Valentine’s Day itself than probably any other day,” said president Pat Harger.

For many, Rheb’s Candies is a Valentine’s Day tradition but customer still procrastinate.

“On this day, all men, all working people, all–same thing ‘it’s Valentine’s Day I got to get in there,'” Harger said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 55 percent of Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day.

