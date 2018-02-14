BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders rallied in front of Baltimore City Hall Wednesday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan and privatization of city water.

City Council President Jack Young and Councilman Zeke Cohen spoke at the rally.

City Council President Jack Young says Baltimore’s assets are not for sale… and they will fight to keep Baltimore’s water in public hands to keep prices low for working citizens. #WJZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 14, 2018

.@Zeke_Cohen talks about infrastructure failures in Bmore: “in the richest state in the richest county in Earth, we shouldn’t have to live like this.” Says “federal government left cities like Baltimore behind a long time ago.” — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 14, 2018

