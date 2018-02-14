WJZ BREAKING: 'A Number Of Fatalities' In Florida High School Shooting, Senator Bill Nelson Tells CBS News
By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:City Council President Jack Young, Local TV, president donald trump, Zeke Cohen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders rallied in front of Baltimore City Hall Wednesday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan and privatization of city water.

City Council President Jack Young and Councilman Zeke Cohen spoke at the rally.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta was at the rally, and will let you know what else was discussed at the rally coming up on WJZ at 5 and 6.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch