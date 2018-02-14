WJZ BREAKING: 'A Number Of Fatalities' In Florida High School Shooting, Senator Bill Nelson Tells CBS News
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a fatal shooting that happened in Canton last June.

On June 13 of last year, at about 2:45 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 2500 block of Boston Street, where they found 27-year-old Sebastian Tucker Dvorak bleeding from his upper body.

Dvorak was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say one of the individuals who is clearly depicted in surveillance video, is described as an African-American man with thick curly hair, a medium complexion, a gray T-shirt with a white tank-top underneath, blue jeans and grey New Balance sneakers.

Investigators also say the man was seen placing glasses on his face while walking down Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information on the men seen in the video is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410)-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

