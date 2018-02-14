BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Valentine’s Day 2018 and we will have a calm day with a high of 54°.

Yesterday we covered the wild weather swings that can occur this time of the year. So no need to rehash it. But when I looked at the records for this day that “wild swing weather” came right back to the forefront.

The record high for this day is 70° set in 1990. The record low is -2 set in 1979. MINUS 2, the actual thermometer reading!! That will get your attention! So this day’s calm and 54° is defiantly in our favor keeping in mind then normal is now 45°.

Yep we have gained another degree as a normal daytime high. The days are getting longer and the Northern Hemisphere is warming.

But to really bring home our movement toward a new season “The Ronster” had this tidbit for us on the Morning News. Three weeks from this weekend we begin Daylight Savings Time. The day’s will be about 20 minutes longer anyway. Now add in an artificial hour and WOW!

Ya gotta love that, and this mild mid-February forecast on this Valentine’s Day!

MB!

