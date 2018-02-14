BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A milder day with clouds and sun is now a wet one as rain moves across the region.
Tomorrow, after the rain departs early in the day, very warm springlike weather will return, and highs may actually approach 70! More rain will develop late at night and linger into Friday, before much colder air arrives Friday night.
A cold start to the weekend, will produce some rain and snow that will likely develop by Saturday night. Any snow that does fall, will quickly melt on Sunday as we reach the mid to upper 40’s again!
Updates on the weekend coming tomorrow!
