BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Public School system is moving forward with banning the Confederate flag and swastikas as part of its dress code.
The language for the ban will be discussed further at a March school board meeting, but preliminary, it also appears that it will include the appearance of those images on vehicles that are driven onto school property.
“What we’re talking about is a symbol that is generally accepted to promote hate,” Superintendent Stephen Guthrie told The Baltimore Sun. “Times change. Symbols change meanings. And that’s what’s happened in this case.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
