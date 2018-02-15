WJZ BREAKING: Florida Teen Charged With 17 Murder Counts In School Attack
Filed Under:Carroll County Public Schools, Confederate Flag

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Public School system is moving forward with banning the Confederate flag and swastikas as part of its dress code.

The language for the ban will be discussed further at a March school board meeting, but preliminary, it also appears that it will include the appearance of those images on vehicles that are driven onto school property.

“What we’re talking about is a symbol that is generally accepted to promote hate,” Superintendent Stephen Guthrie told The Baltimore Sun. “Times change. Symbols change meanings. And that’s what’s happened in this case.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch